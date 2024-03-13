Stocks of the Hour: ABx Group, LBT Innovations, NickelSearch

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps March 13, 2024 11:38 AM


ABx Group (ASX:ABX) announced high-grade rare-earth elements results from the recently completed 97-hole drilling campaign at Rubble Mound. The results enlarged the extent of the Rubble Mound high-grade REE zone within the extensive 52 million tonne Deep Leads-Rubble Mound resource. Shares are trading flat at 6.6 cents.

LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT), a leader in microbiology automation using artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the successful completion of primary validation for the APAS® PharmaQC product. The completion of the milestone represents the final step in the product development and technology commercialisation. Shares are trading 107.14 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.

NickelSearch (ASX:NIS) announced the signing of land access agreements with a private landholder and two occupiers. This enables NickelSearch to submit its application to DMIRS for its first drill program to test high-priority LCT anomalies at its 100% owned Carlingup Project near Ravensthorpe in Western Australia.Shares are trading 30.77 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.
 

