Stocks of the Hour: Resource Mining Corporation, Castle Minerals, Aurum Resources

Resource Mining Corporationhas received a series of Copper-Gold laboratory assays from two of the Mpanda Prospect anomalies. These initial results have confirmed the copper soil and auger anomalies as defined by hand held XRF, and further assaying for gold has indicated significant gold anomalies and mineralisation. Shares are trading 118.75 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.Castle Mineralsadvises that electrochemical tests on material from its Kambale Graphite Project in Ghana have confirmed its high performance characteristics and suitability for use in the manufacture of lithium-ion battery anodes and in other battery chemistries and formats. Kambale is well timed and well placed to feed into these emerging supply chains as a presently uncommitted supplier of high value graphite products. Shares are trading 23.08% higher at 0.8 cents.Aurum Resourceshas hit 73 metres of gold at 2.15 grams per tonne, from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the BD tenement at its Boundiali Gold Project in the Ivory Coast. These impressive assay results represent new project high assay intercepts, and we believe we are seeing early signs of the presence of a large, fresh high-grade gold system. Shares are trading 8.7% higher at 25 cents.