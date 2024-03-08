Stocks of the Hour: Magmatic Resources, Pointerra, OpenLearning

To register for today's webinar click here
Magmatic Resources (ASX:MAG)
has announced the execution of a Farm-in and Joint Venture agreement with FMG Resources Pty Ltd, to explore the Myall Project in central west New South Wales. Fortescue will spend up to $14M over six years to earn up to 75% joint venture interest in the project. Shares are trading 53.33 per cent higher at 6.9 cents.
Pointerra (ASX:3DP)
has secured a contract worth $2.9 million from its current U.S. energy utility client, Florida Power & Light. Pointerra3D, the Company’s AI driven analytics platform, will be used to extract information and insight from 3D LiDAR and imagery data. Shares are trading 8.16 per cent higher at 5.3 cents.
OpenLearning (ASX:OLL)
signs $1 million agreement with Asia Pacific International College (APIC) for AI units in their Master of Information Technology program. APIC, a higher education institution with campuses in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, serves over 4,000 students annually with undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. Shares are trading 67.71 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.