Stocks of the Hour: Atomo Diagnostics, AdAlta, Aruma Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here Atomo Diagnosticshas announced securing purchase orders from Viatris Healthcare Pty Ltd for approximately AUD $970,000 worth of HIV Self-Tests, manufactured by Atomo under the Mylan brand for supply to a number of Low- and Middle-Income Countries. The orders are for manufacture during H2 of FY24. Shares are trading 70.37 per cent higher at 4.6 cents.AdAltahas announced key results from its Phase I extension study of lead asset AD-214 that positively answer questions being asked to date by pharma company partners, while establishing the safety and tolerability of the planned Phase II dose. AD-214 was well tolerated, confirming and extending the excellent safety profile of the molecule. Shares are trading 56 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.Aruma Resourceshas announced multiple zones of significant high-grade ionic clay Rare Earth Elements from its recently completed first-pass REE-focused drilling program at the Salmon Gums Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The REE drilling also confirms a northern extension of recent REE discoveries by Meeka Metals and OD6 Metals in the region. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 2 cents.