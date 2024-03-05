Nasdaq pulls back after steep declines from big tech names

US stocks fell for a second session Tuesday, as steep declines in major tech names such as Apple dragged the broader market further from the record highs recently reached.The Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 1.65 per cent to 15,939.59 as technology stocks felt the brunt of the market’s drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Averagelost 404.64 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 38,585.19. The S&P 500dipped 1.02 per cent, closing at 5,078.65.Apple slipped almost 3 per cent on the back of a report from Counterpoint Research that found iPhone sales plunged in China in the first six weeks of 2024.Several other mega-cap technology stocks including Netflix and Microsoft shed close to 3 per cent, while Tesla dropped nearly 4 per cent.Outside mega-cap tech, GitLab tumbled 21 per cent after the software company posted a weak forecast for the full year. Intel and Salesforce were the worst performers in the Dow, with each retreating by more than 5 per cent.Beyond technology, Target jumped more than 12 per cent after holiday-quarter earnings came in stronger than Wall Street forecasted. AeroVironment rallied almost 28 per cent following a better-than-anticipated quarterly report and outlook from the defence company.Tuesday’s moves come as investors digest the market’s recent rally to all-time highs, which has been powered by optimism around artificial intelligence. Despite the intraday losses, the three major averages are solidly higher year to date.Turning to US sectors, all sectors closed lower overnight except for Energy, Consumer Staples and Financials. Tech was unsurprisingly the worst, following the poor results from big tech names.Bitcoin was the latest asset to hit a record, notching an all-time high on Tuesday. However, the digital currency quickly moved into the red after breaking the high for the first time in twoYears.In commodity-related news, the price of gold has reached a record high of $2,141 per troy ounce, fueled by increasing anticipation of US interest rate reductions, demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets, and significant purchases by central banks and Chinese investors. This surge surpasses the previous record of $2,135 set in December, according to LSEG data, although the price slightly receded to $2,131 per ounce later in the trading day.Canada and Australia have formally agreed to collaborate on advancing shared priorities concerning the extraction, processing, and refining of critical minerals, as stated in a joint ministerial statement. Additionally, both countries will actively advocate for transparency in supply chains and the implementation of robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards within critical minerals markets, recognising the anticipated surge in demand amid the global shift towards clean energy.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 8.30am was buying 65.05 US cents.Gold gained 0.55 per cent. Silver lost 0.38 per cent. Copper fell 0.36 per cent. Oil lost 0.70 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE added 0.08 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.1 per cent, and Paris closed 0.30 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.03 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.61 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.28 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.15 per cent lower at 7,724.20.Accent Group Ltdis paying 8.5 cents fully frankedCapitol Healthis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedEquity Hlis paying 51 cents fully frankedHearts and Mindsis paying 7 cents fully frankedJupiter Mines.is paying 1 cent unfrankedLaserbond Limitedis paying 0.8 cents fully frankedMonadelphous Groupis paying 25 cents fully frankedNorthern Staris paying 15 cents unfrankedPacific Grp Ltdis paying 15 cents unfrankedQBE Insurance Groupis paying 48 cents 10 per cent frankedReliance Worldwideis paying 3.459 cents unfrankedSmartgrp Corporationis paying 32 cents fully frankedSkycity Ent Grp Ltdis paying 4.8704 cents unfrankedServcorp Limitedis paying 12 cents 20 per cent frankedShaver Shop Grp Ltdis paying 4.7 cents fully frankedSuper Ret Rep Ltdis paying 32 cents fully frankedTreasury Wine Estateis paying 17 cents 70 per cent frankedMagellan Financial Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.