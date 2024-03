Nasdaq pulls back after steep declines from big tech names

Figures recorded at 7:40am AEDT. Updated figures and a video recording will be available at 9am AEDT.US stocks fell for a second session Tuesday, as steep declines in major tech names such as Apple dragged the broader market further from the record highs recently reached.The Nasdaq Composite pulled back by around 2% as technology stocks felt the brunt of the market’s drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 483 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 dipped 1.3%.Apple slipped almost 3% on the back of a report from Counterpoint Research that found iPhone sales plunged in China in the first six weeks of 2024.Several other mega-cap technology stocks including Tesla, Netflix and Microsoft shed more than 3%. The S&P 500′s information technology sector led the broad index down with a drop of 2.5%.AMD fell 1.5% after Bloomberg News reported the chipmaker hit a regulatory snag that will prevent it from selling an artificial intelligence chip to China. GitLab tumbled more than 21% after the software company posted a weak forecast for the full year.Beyond technology, Target jumped more than 12% after holiday-quarter earnings came in stronger than Wall Street forecasted. AeroVironment rallied more than 26% following a better-than-anticipated quarterly report and outlook from the defense company.Tuesday’s moves come as investors digest the market’s recent rally to all-time highs, which has been powered by optimism around artificial intelligence. Despite the intraday losses, the three major averages are solidly higher year to date.Bitcoin was the latest asset to hit a record, notching an all-time high on Tuesday. However, the digital currency quickly moved into the red after breaking the high for the first time in twoYears.In commodity-related news, Canada and Australia have formally agreed to collaborate on advancing shared priorities concerning the extraction, processing, and refining of critical minerals, as stated in a joint ministerial statement. Additionally, both countries will actively advocate for transparency in supply chains and the implementation of robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards within critical minerals markets, recognising the anticipated surge in demand amid the global shift towards clean energy.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE added 0.08 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.1 per cent, and Paris closed 0.30 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.03 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.61 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.28 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.15 per cent lower at 7,724.20.Accent Group Ltdis paying 8.5 cents fully frankedCapitol Healthis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedEquity Hlis paying 51 cents fully frankedHearts and Mindsis paying 7 cents fully frankedJupiter Mines.is paying 1 cent unfrankedLaserbond Limitedis paying 0.8 cents fully frankedMonadelphous Groupis paying 25 cents fully frankedNorthern Staris paying 15 cents unfrankedPacific Grp Ltdis paying 15 cents unfrankedQBE Insurance Groupis paying 48 cents 10 per cent frankedReliance Worldwideis paying 3.459 cents unfrankedSmartgrp Corporationis paying 32 cents fully frankedSkycity Ent Grp Ltdis paying 4.8704 cents unfrankedServcorp Limitedis paying 12 cents 20 per cent frankedShaver Shop Grp Ltdis paying 4.7 cents fully frankedSuper Ret Rep Ltdis paying 32 cents fully frankedTreasury Wine Estateis paying 17 cents 70 per cent frankedMagellan Financial Group Ltd