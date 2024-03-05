Stocks of the Hour: Dynamic Metals, Alara Resources, Fin Resources

Dynamic Metalshas announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet for a farm-in and joint venture HoldCo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mineral Resources Limited. Dynamic Metals will sell 40% of all lithium mineral rights held on the Widgiemooltha tenement package for $5M cash consideration. Shares are trading 59.38 per cent higher at 25.5 cents.Alara Resourceshas initiated concentrate production at its Majaza copper-gold mine and copper concentrate plant in Oman. Mine production will ramp up to full capacity over the next 2 to 3 months. The sale of the first shipment, approximately 1000 dry metric tons of copper concentrate, to Trafigura is expected in April 2024. Shares are trading 43.24 per cent higher at 5.3 cents.Fin Resourceshas announced that Uranium has been identified at their Ross Project. FIN are now planning to complete a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys across the Ross and Cancet West Projects during the Spring/Summer 2024 field season. Shares are trading 26.67 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.