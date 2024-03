AI stocks propel S&P 500 surge

Figures recorded at 7:40am AEDT. Updated figures and a video recording will be available at 9am AEDT.The S&P 500 headed for a new record high on Monday, boosted by a group of outperforming technology stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom.The broad index added 0.2%, on pace for another record close. The Nasdaq Composite ticked marginally higher, also flirting with another high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, shedding 21 points, or 0.1%.The market took a leg up in afternoon trading as Nvidia, the closely watched AI stock, rose more than 6%. Super Micro Computer soared more than 23% after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would join the S&P 500 later this month.A handful of bitcoin-focused stocks including Microstrategy and Coinbase also advanced in lockstep with the digital currency. Elsewhere, Ford added almost 3% on the back of strong sales data.But laggards held the market back. Apple fell nearly 3% after getting hit with a European Union antitrust fine of nearly $2 billion. The iPhone maker was accused of thwarting competition among music streaming rivals. It plans to appeal.Tesla dropped almost 7% after announcing more price discounts and incentives late last week. Tesla has shipped 60,365 vehicles from its China factory in February, according to preliminary Chinese industry data, the lowest such figure since December 2022 and down almost 16 per cent month-on-month.JetBlue rose more than 3%, while Spirit Airlines tumbled more than 10%. The airlines said Monday that they would end plans to combine, weeks after losing a federal antitrust lawsuit that jeopardised the $3.8-billion deal.Stocks have been racing higher — fueled by enthusiasm around AI — over the past several weeks. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite notched an all-time high on Friday, breaking a 2021 record to become the last of the major stock indexes to reach a record close this year.This week, traders will look for clues about the future direction of interest rates from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The central bank leader is expected to deliver monetary policy updates to the House of Representatives on Wednesday and to the Senate on Thursday.The ADP Employment Survey and January job openings data will be released on Wednesday, providing further insight into the labour market. Manufacturing and nonfarm payrolls data for February are due Friday.One Australian dollar at 7.40am was buying 65.12 US cents.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE lost 0.55 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.11 per cent, and Paris closed 0.28 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.50 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.04 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.41 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.13 per cent lower at 7,735.79.Coles Groupis paying 36 cents fully frankedExcelsior Capitalis paying 3.5 cents fully frankedEndeavouris paying 14.3 cents fully frankedEmbark Early Edis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedHeartland Groupis paying 3.764 cents unfrankedIluka Resourcesis paying 4 cents fully frankedKina Securities Ltdis paying 5.1 cents unfrankedLynch Group Holdingsis paying 4 cents fully frankedLovisa Holdings Ltdis paying 50 cents 30 per cent frankedOrora Limitedis paying 5 cents unfrankedOrigin Energyis paying 27.5 cents fully frankedPengana Capitalis paying 1 cent fully frankedQualitas Re Incomeis paying 1.1285 cents unfrankedQube Holdings Ltdis paying 4 cents fully frankedSequoia Fin Grp Ltdis paying 2 cents fully frankedSG Fleet Group Ltdis paying 9.6 cents fully frankedVeem Ltdis paying 0.77 cents unfrankedWorley Limitedis paying 25 cents unfrankedWotso Propertyis paying 1 cent unfranked