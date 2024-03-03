2024 RIU Explorers Conference Q&A with Andrew Penkethman of Ardea Resources

Interviews

by Finance News Network March 04, 2024 10:14 AM


Andrew Penkethman - Managing Director and CEO - Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL) is advancing its flagship 100%-owned Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP). KNP is the largest Nickel–Cobalt resource in Australia and in the top 10 globally, making it of a scale that is incredibly rare and important in the World’s journey to Net Zero. KNP was awarded Major Project Status by the Australian Federal Government, recognising the national and strategic significance of the KNP to the Australian economy and the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?