Sean Gregory - Managing Director - Sarytogan Graphitethrough its 100% owned subsiduary company, Ushtogan LLP, is the 100% owner of the Sarytogan Graphite Project. The Sarytogan Graphite Project is located in the Karaganda region of Central Kazakhstan and the exploration concession covers 70 km2. As its name suggests, the Sarytogan Graphite Project is prospective for graphite and a meaningful initial JORC compliance resource has already been delineated on the project.