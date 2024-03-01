ASX up 0.03%: Australian shares lift as markets eye central bank moves

At the open, Australian shares, led by gains in the technology and resources sectors, reached a record high of 7733.2 points, rising by 0.2 per cent, with optimism fueled by expectations of central bank rate cuts in 2024.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.03 per cent higher at 7,700.80.Additionally, mobile tracking app Life360 surged 21 per cent on robust user and sales growth, while Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also attained record closing highs amid easing bond yields and bitcoin reaching $61,166, with gold rising to $2052 an ounce.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 15 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 0.95 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 1.77 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation, trading 4.24 per cent higher at $47.94. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earthsand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing large cap is Ampol, trading 5.03 per cent lower at $37.42. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand Ramsay Health CareGold is trading at US$2052.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.2 per cent higher at US$117.10 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.24 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 64.98 US cents.