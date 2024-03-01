ASX up 0.03%: Australian shares lift as markets eye central bank moves

Market Reports

by Peter Milios March 01, 2024 11:33 AM

At the open, Australian shares, led by gains in the technology and resources sectors, reached a record high of 7733.2 points, rising by 0.2 per cent, with optimism fueled by expectations of central bank rate cuts in 2024.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.03 per cent higher at 7,700.80.

Additionally, mobile tracking app Life360 surged 21 per cent on robust user and sales growth, while Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also attained record closing highs amid easing bond yields and bitcoin reaching $61,166, with gold rising to $2052 an ounce.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 15 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 0.95 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 1.77 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM), trading 4.24 per cent higher at $47.94. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS).

The worst-performing large cap is Ampol (ASX:ALD), trading 5.03 per cent lower at $37.42. It is followed by shares in Cochlear (ASX:COH) and Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2052.00 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.2 per cent higher at US$117.10 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.24 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.98 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?