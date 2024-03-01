Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, Hexagon Energy Materials, European Lithium

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps March 01, 2024 11:25 AM


Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) has announced that it has significantly grown its Black Mountain project, adding 218 contiguous claims and expanding the project tenure area by 206%. Additionally, Chariot enhances its ownership stake in the Wyoming Lithium Portfolio to 93.9%. Shares are trading 1.85 per cent higher at 27.5 cents.

Hexagon Energy Materials (ASX:HXG) has announced that it has executed a Key Terms Agreement (KTA) with the Water Corporation of Western Australia. The parties will work together with the intention of confirming a water supply solution for Hexagon’s WAH2 low-emissions ammonia project and negotiating a definitive agreement for the supply of water to the WAH2 Project. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

European Lithium (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC:EULIF) has announced completion of the business combination between the Company and Sizzle Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: SZZL) to form Critical Metals Corp. Critical Metals will advance the construction and commissioning of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project. Shares are trading 13.95 per cent higher at 9.8 cents.

