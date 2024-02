Greg Miles - Managing Director - Caspin Resources Limited (ASX Code: CPN) is a new mineral exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. Caspin has extensive skills and experience in early stage exploration and development. The Company is actively exploring the Yarawindah Brook Project in Australia’s exciting new PGE-Ni-Cu West Yilgarn province and the Mount Squires Project in the West Musgrave region, one of Australia’s last mineral exploration frontiers.