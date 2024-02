US stocks lower as investors await personal consumption expenditure data

Figures recorded at 7:40am AEDT. Updated figures and a video recording will be available at 9am AEDT.Stocks ticked lower Wednesday as investors looked ahead at the personal consumption expenditure reading for January, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, due later this week.The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 88 points, or 0.2%, tracking for its third straight day of losses. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%.UnitedHealth lost more than 3% to lead the Dow lower. Intel and Alphabet declined 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Elsewhere, Urban Outfitters fell 13.2% after reporting weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.In crypto news, Bitcoin reached a fresh high of $64,000 Wednesday before turning lower, according to Coin Metrics. This marks the cryptocurrency’s highest level since Nov. 15, 2021, when it rose as much as $66,333.33.The surge in bitcoin's value is driving trading volumes for bitcoin ETFs to potentially reach record highs. Both the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) are witnessing significant increases in trading volume, indicating billions of dollars in activity on Wednesday.In the Australian landscape, companies anticipated to report results on Thursday include Atlas Arteria, Cromwell, Karoon Energy, Pepper Money, Platinum Financial, Ramsay Health Care, and Southern Cross Media.January retail sales and private sector credit, fourth quarter private capex are due at 11.30am.One Australian dollar at 7.45am was buying 64.96 US cents.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE fell 0.76 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.25 per cent, and Paris closed 0.08 per cent higher.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.08 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.51 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite lost 1.91 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.03 per cent lower at 7,660.42.AUB Group Ltdis paying 20 cents fully frankedBeacon Lighting Grpis paying 4.1 cents fully frankedCapral Limitedis paying 35 cents fully frankedCarlton Investmentsis paying 41 cents fully frankedCorp Travel Limitedis paying 17 cents unfrankedDalrymple Bayis paying 5.375 cents 68.18 per cent frankedEbos Group Ltdis paying 47.5581 cents 95.77 per cent frankedGold Road Res Ltdis paying 1 cents fully frankedIntegral Diagnosticsis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedJumbo Interactiveis paying 27 cents fully frankedMetrics Incomeis paying 1.6 cents unfrankedMedibank Private Ltdis paying 7.2 cents fully frankedMetrics Masteris paying 1.44 cents unfrankedPengana Int Equ Ltdis paying 1.35 cents fully frankedPro Medicus Limitedis paying 18 cents fully frankedShape Aust Corp Ltdis paying 8 cents fully frankedSuncorp Group Ltdis paying 34 cents fully frankedVentia Services Goupis paying 9.41 cents 80 per cent frankedVulcan Steelis paying 11.16 cents fully frankedAbacus GroupAbacus Storage KingAspen Group LtdCarindale Property TrustCharter Hall GroupCharter Hall Retail REITCryosite LtdDexusElanor Commercial Property FundElanor Investors GroupGDI Property GroupGPT GroupGrowthpoint Properties AustraliaKelly Partners Group Holdings LtdMirvac GroupScentre GroupStockland Corp Ltd