ASX down 0.13%: Australian CPI grows by 3.4% in January

Australia's Consumer Price Index grew by 3.4% in January, falling below analysts' expectations of a 3.6% increase, holding steady from December's level. The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to maintain the cash rate at 4.35% earlier in the month reflects efforts to address inflation, with upcoming attention focused on the RBA's next cash rate decision scheduled for March 19, following a recent unexpected rise in wages.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.13 per cent lower at 7,652.90.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 2 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.81 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Communication Services, down 1.09 per cent.The best-performing large cap is NEXTDC, trading 9.37 per cent higher at $16.58. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand IGOThe worst-performing large cap is Steadfast Group, trading 4.22 per cent lower at $5.68. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energyand WorleyGold is trading at US$2039.50 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.9 per cent higher at US$118.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.7 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.46 US cents.