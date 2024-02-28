ASX down 0.13%: Australian CPI grows by 3.4% in January

Market Reports

by Peter Milios February 28, 2024 11:53 AM

Australia's Consumer Price Index grew by 3.4% in January, falling below analysts' expectations of a 3.6% increase, holding steady from December's level. The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to maintain the cash rate at 4.35% earlier in the month reflects efforts to address inflation, with upcoming attention focused on the RBA's next cash rate decision scheduled for March 19, following a recent unexpected rise in wages.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.13 per cent lower at 7,652.90.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 2 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.81 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Communication Services, down 1.09 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is NEXTDC (ASX:NXT), trading 9.37 per cent higher at $16.58. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and IGO (ASX:IGO).

The worst-performing large cap is Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF), trading 4.22 per cent lower at $5.68. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Worley (ASX:WOR).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2039.50 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.9 per cent higher at US$118.20 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.7 per cent rise.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.46 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?