ASX down 0.3%: Declines led by property and mining sectors

Stocks dipped shortly after the market opened, mirroring the downturn on Wall Street. Declines were led by property and mining sectors, outweighing the gains seen in consumer-related stocks amidst a flurry of corporate earnings reports.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.3 per cent lower at 7,630.20.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 26 points.The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 1.92 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 1.29 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Reece, trading 12.62 per cent higher at $27.13. It is followed by shares in Coles Groupand Endeavour GroupThe worst-performing large cap is TPG Telecom, trading 3.45 per cent lower at $4.76. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earthsand Newmont CorporationGold is trading at US$2041.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.2 per cent lower at US$116.00 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.3 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.42 US cents.