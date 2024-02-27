Stocks of the Hour: TMK Energy, Audeara, Inca Minerals

TMK Energyhas announced that independent technical experts have concluded excellent technical attributes exist for the Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project in the South Gobi Basin of Mongolia. With the conclusion of the testing program, normal operations have recommenced with gas and water production rates returning to pre-test levels, another positive indicator. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.Audearahas announced a milestone in the growth of the AUA technology business unit, being the transition from development phase to contract manufacturing and licensing phase with its music instrument customer, Avedis Zildjian. The value of the purchase order is $2.1 million AUD. The timing and size of any future orders will be determined by market success of the product. Shares are trading 27.27 per cent higher at 4.2 cents.Inca Mineralshas received advice, from the NT Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority, that Cultural Heritage Clearance fieldwork has been completed on the Jean Elson tenements. Following the completion of the report, which is now being written, the Clearance Certificate is expected to be issued in March. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.