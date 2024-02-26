IVE Group (ASX:IGL) FY24 H1 interim results presentation

by Finance News Network February 27, 2024 09:32 AM

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Executive Chairman Geoff Selig, CEO Matt Aitken and CEO Darren Dunkley present on the group's FY24 H1 interim results.

Topics covered include:
  • Key highlights
  • Financial performance dashboard
  • Financials
    • Profit and loss
    • Balance sheet
    • Capital expenditure
    • Cash flow and interim dividend
  • Growth initiatives
    • Lasoo
    • Cornerstone acquisition of JacPak
    • Packaging - organic expansion
  • FY24 outlook and guidance

