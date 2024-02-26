ASX up 0.34%: Consumer Discretionary is best perfomer

Australian stocks are experiencing an upswing this Monday, buoyed by the same positive sentiment that propelled Wall Street to a new record last Friday, leveraging the momentum from Nvidia's historic rally.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.34 per cent higher at 7,669.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 35 points.The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.98 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.82 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 4.5 per cent higher at $3.835. It is followed by shares in Suncorp Groupand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing large cap is TPG Telecom, trading 8.4 per cent lower at $4.91. It is followed by shares in Santosand Endeavour GroupGold is trading at US$2043.10 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.4 per cent higher at US$121.10 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.9 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.60 US cents.