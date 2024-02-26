Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Oar Resources, Enova Mining

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps February 26, 2024 10:32 AM


Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) has announced that Shenandoah South 1H delivers IP30 flow rates of 6.4 MMcf/d (1,000 metres normalised). The results represent the highest normalised rates achieved in the Beetaloo Basin to date. Shares are trading 2.22 per cent lower at 22 cents.

Oar Resources (ASX:OAR) has announced that preliminary test work using bespoke commercialised processing flowsheet produced premium product with a fixed carbon content of 95.6%. Additional samples are being prepared to further optimise processing flowsheet and generate additional concentrate for evaluation by downstream partners. . Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.

Enova Mining (ASX:ENV) has entered into a binding option to acquire 100% of the CODA Rare Earth Prospect. In response, Mr. Eric Vesel Managing Director of Enova, commented, “this opportunity has emerged as a result of Enova’s recent exploration activity in the highly prospective mineral rich state of Minas Gerais State. The tenements under consideration offer Enova access to a new region of IAC potential.” . Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 4 cents.

