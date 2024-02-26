Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Oar Resources, Enova Mining

Tamboran Resourceshas announced that Shenandoah South 1H delivers IP30 flow rates of 6.4 MMcf/d (1,000 metres normalised). The results represent the highest normalised rates achieved in the Beetaloo Basin to date. Shares are trading 2.22 per cent lower at 22 cents.Oar Resourceshas announced that preliminary test work using bespoke commercialised processing flowsheet produced premium product with a fixed carbon content of 95.6%. Additional samples are being prepared to further optimise processing flowsheet and generate additional concentrate for evaluation by downstream partners. . Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Enova Mininghas entered into a binding option to acquire 100% of the CODA Rare Earth Prospect. In response, Mr. Eric Vesel Managing Director of Enova, commented, “this opportunity has emerged as a result of Enova’s recent exploration activity in the highly prospective mineral rich state of Minas Gerais State. The tenements under consideration offer Enova access to a new region of IAC potential.” . Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 4 cents.