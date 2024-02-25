ASX and US reporting season updates

This week, roughly 40 reports are expected from the ASX 200 and All Ordinaries indexes, with notable mentions including Harvey Norman, Coles, and Woodside Energy.Shane Oliver, AMP’s chief economist, comments on the reporting season's progress, stating that it now appears rather average. He notes a slight downturn in companies beating earnings expectations, with consensus anticipating a 5% decrease in profits, primarily driven by energy sector declines.Despite this, Oliver highlights that cost control remains robust, and corporate guidance generally aligns with expectations.Reporters this week include Harvey Norman, Adairs, Michael Hill, Suncorp, TPG Telecom, Kogan, Endeavour Group, Adbri, Appen, Coles, Alumina, Reece Group, Dicker Data, Woodside Energy, Flight Centre, Steadfast, Worley, Ramsay Healthcare, and Southern Cross Media.In the US, the December season is nearing its end, with around 90% of S&P 500 companies having reported. Notable performers include Nvidia and Walmart, with December quarter earnings surpassing expectations, driven by technology and financial sectors while resources earnings saw a decline.