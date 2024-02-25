Vale's 4th quarter profit falls short of expectations, but there's a reason

Company News

by Glenn Dyer February 26, 2024 10:15 AM


Brazilian miner Vale surprised investors with a fourth-quarter profit much weaker than expected, reporting a $US2.42 billion net profit, down from the $US3.72 billion reported in the final quarter of 2022—the second-biggest iron ore exporter globally after Rio Tinto.

Analysts had anticipated $US4.15 billion, making the report a bit of a shock.

However, the reason for the weaker-than-expected figure shouldn't be a worry—a $US1.2 billion provision related to charges from the 2015 collapse of the Samarco tailings dam, causing a giant mudslide that killed 19 people and severely polluted the Rio Doce river.

BHP, Vale's partner in the Samarco joint venture that owned the dam, took another $US3.2 billion provision against costs related to the collapse.

Recurring adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 37% in the quarter from a year earlier to $6.33 billion, slightly exceeding analysts' estimates of $6.32 billion reais.

Sales revenue rose 9.3% to $US13.05 billion from $US11.941 billion in the final quarter of 2022.

For the full year, profit halved to $US7.93 billion from $US16.73 billion, with revenue falling to $US41.784 billion from $US43.84 billion. Full-year adjusted EBITDA totaled $US17.96 billion against $US19.76 billion for 2022.

Despite the decline, Rio retained the largest iron ore profit among majors, reporting $23.892 billion, down from $US26.272 billion in 2022.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?