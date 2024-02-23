ASX up 0.4%: Tech stocks soar

The S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.4% on Friday at 11:30am, primarily driven by a notable 2.2% increase in the technology sector, reflecting a broader global market uptrend fueled by growing demand for artificial intelligence products. Wall Street witnessed record highs as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Index reached new peaks.Notably, Block, the owner of Afterpay, emerged as the top performer following its December quarter sales surpassing analysts' projections.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 32 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.61 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 0.62 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Pro Medicus, trading 4.21 per cent higher at $98.51. It is followed by shares in Xeroand NEXTDCThe worst-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation, trading 7.05 per cent lower at $47.17. It is followed by shares in IGOand Qantas AirwaysGold is trading at US$2035.20 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.5 per cent higher at US$120.60 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.62 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.63 US cents.