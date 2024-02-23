Stocks of the Hour: Sierra Nevada Gold, Gold Mountain, FirstWave Cloud Technology

To register for today's webinar click here
Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX:SNX)
has intersected shallow high-grade gold at the Warrior Project, Nevada, USA. The Company completed 12 reverse circulation (RC) holes for 913m at Warrior in December 2023. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 10 cents.
Gold Mountain (ASX:GMN)
secures ground near world’s largest Niobium producer, located about 450 km north of Sao Paulo. The ground has intense magnetic and radiometric anomalies similar to those over the Araxá mine carbonatite.Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.
FirstWave Cloud Technology (ASX:FCT)
has secured a $2.5 million convertible note agreement with a conversion price of 3.6 cents with Danish asset management and specialist small cap financier Formue Nord. On completion of the transaction, FirstWave will have approximately AUD $5 million of working capital to support its growth strategy as the Company continues to head towards a cashflow positive operating position. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 3 cents.