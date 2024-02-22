Perseus shines amid gold surge: Reports 21% profit growth

Australian-based African gold miner Perseusdemonstrated significant growth amidst the surge in gold prices towards the end of 2023. The company reported a 21% rise in net profit for the six months to December, riding on a 10% increase in revenue to $US489 million (more than $A730 million).Perseus, which is also pursuing OreCorp, another locally based miner with African gold mining ambitions, achieved this higher result against the backdrop of an interim dividend set at 1.25 A cents per share, marking a 15% increase from a year ago. EBITDA rose 18% to $US280.5 million, while profit after tax bounced 21% to $US164.7 million.The company confirmed its full-year guidance at 491,000 to 517,000 ounces with an All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $US1,000 to $US1,100 a tonne. Despite challenges, Perseus produced 261,577 ounces from its three African mines at an AISC of $US979 an ounce.Sales for the half-year totaled 251,091 ounces at an average price of $US1,951 per ounce. Perseus noted a 4% decrease in gold sales compensated by a 13% increase in price, contributing to solid revenue and earnings growth.With net cash and bullion of $642.7 million at the end of December and no debt, along with an undrawn banking facility of $300 million and listed investments of $60 million, Perseus stands in a robust financial position.Executive Chairman and CEO Jeff Quartermaine highlighted the company's strong performance, stating, "Perseus has continued to cement our position as a profitable mid-tier gold producer that consistently delivers or exceeds our targets." He emphasized the company's after-tax earnings of approximately US$165 million and its operating cashflow of US$211 million, contributing to an increase in net tangible assets to US$1.3 billion, primarily due to a rise in cash balance.