Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) first half FY24 financial results

Company Presentations

by Finance News Network February 22, 2024 01:25 PM

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) CEO and Managing Director Garry Crole discusses the group's first half FY24 financial results.

Topics covered include:
  • Financial highlights
  • Continuous capital management
  • Operational highlights
  • The pathway to FY24 normalised EBITDA
  • Many business units, one company
  • Divisional breakdown - Licensee Services
  • Divisional breakdown - Professional Services
  • Divisional breakdown - Equity Markets
  • Divisional breakdown - Direct Investment
  • Earnings guidance
  • Key pillars of improved future financial performance

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?