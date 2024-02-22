ASX down 0.18%: Nvidia exceeds Wall Street expectations

Nvidia's shares surged by 8.7% after hours on Wall Street as the company exceeded sell-side analysts' expectations, with its AI sector performance bolstering investor confidence. Meanwhile, the recent release of US Federal Reserve meeting minutes reaffirmed policymakers' caution towards interest rate reductions.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent lower at 7,594.50.The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 1.00 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down 1.09 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Infratil, trading 2.95 per cent higher at $9.78. It is followed by shares in Mineral Resourcesand FortescueThe worst-performing large cap is Medibank Private, trading 5.31 per cent lower at $3.655. It is followed by shares in Aristocrat Leisureand Bendigo and Adelaide BankGold is trading at US$2035.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.6 per cent lower at US$120.0 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.55 US cents.