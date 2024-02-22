Stocks of the Hour: 88 Energy, Auric Mining, LBT Innovations

To register for Friday's webinar click here
88 Energy (ASX:88E, AIM:88E, OTC:EEENF) announced the successful WI Transfer by Monitor Exploration Limited to 88 Energy in relation to Petroleum Exploration Licence 93, located in the Owambo Basin, Republic of Namibia following receipt of the approval of the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The stage 1 consideration is US$0.7 million, with a carry of up to US$3.0 million of 2024 work program. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 0.65 cents.
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)
announced that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore. There will be multiple processing campaigns throughout the year for Stage Two of the Project with BML Ventures Pty Ltd contracted to put the first parcel through the Mill in April 2024. Shares are trading 8.7 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.
Australian medical technology company LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT)
, a leader in medical technology automation using artificial intelligence, has announced the delivery of APAS® PharmaQC to Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (Thermo Fisher). Shares are trading 15.38 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.