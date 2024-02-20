Stocks of the Hour: PARKD, First Lithium, Vection Technologies

PARKD LTDhas been instructed to proceed with Stage 2 of the design and construction contract with John Hughes Automotive Group, for construction of a multi-level car storage facility to support its VW service centre in Victoria Park, Perth. The $4.3 million project will commence on the 20th February and estimated to be completed by September 2024. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.First Lithiumhas announced that Blakala, located in Mali, has returned high to very high-grade lithium oxide. These results follow on from the excellent analytical results returned for the first 19 diamond drill holes, with the holes drilled on the Main, Western and Eastern Pegmatite bodies at Blakala. Shares are trading 8 per cent higher at 27 cents.Vection Technologies (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY) has announced the award of multiple contracts across its healthcare, real estate and retail divisions worth $971k on a Total Contract Value basis. Vection as executed 3 contracts being: $350k in the healthcare segment, $371k in the retail segment and $250k in the real estate segment. Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.