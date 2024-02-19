Pan-European Stoxx 600 edges up: Temenos soars by 8.8%

US markets are closed Monday for Presidents Day.The Pan-European Stoxx 600 was slightly higher Monday, off the back of largely positive sentiment last week.The Pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed up 0.17%, rebounding slightly from a negative morning session. Mining stocks led losses, sinking 1%, while health care stocks were up 0.95%.Shares of Swiss software company Temenos were up 8.8% on Monday, rebounding from steep losses at the end of last week following a scathing report from short-seller Hindenburg Research.Shares of AstraZeneca surged 3.4% following the FDA's approval of Tagrisso, a significant development in its cancer treatment offerings. Conversely, German IT firm Bechtle witnessed a 3% decline after Barclays issued an "underweight" rating, citing limited profit prospects for the year ahead.In Asia-Pacific overnight, stock markets in China rose as traders returned from the Lunar New Year holidays on Monday to upbeat travel data, while Hong Kong stocks fell.The People’s Bank of China on Sunday held a key policy rate steady as expected, as markets reassessed when the U.S. Federal Reserve might start easing its monetary policy this year.Fitch forecasts continued strength in metals and mining mergers and acquisitions throughout 2024, driven by miners' pursuit of growth opportunities amid challenging project development conditions. Additionally, the increasing concern over supply deficits is motivating miners to prioritise critical mineral projects in their portfolios, following a notable surge in M&A activity in 2023 fueled by the global energy transition.Australian shares are expected to open relatively unchanged, influenced by a decline in key commodities amidst apprehensions regarding China's economic outlook. Investor focus remains on forthcoming corporate reports, notably from BHP.One Australian dollar at 7.40am was buying 65.39 US cents.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE gained 0.22 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.15 per cent, and Paris closed flat.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.04 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.13 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.56 per cent..Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.09 per cent higher at 7,665.10.Challenger Limitedis paying 13 cents fully frankedComputershare Ltdis paying 40 cents 20 per cent frankedDomain Holdings Ausis paying 2 cents fully frankedKelly Partners Groupis paying 0.4392 cents fully frankedMagellan Fin Grp Ltdis paying 29.4 cents 50 per cent frankedVicinity Centresis paying 5.85 cents unfrankedWesfarmers Limitedis paying 91 cents fully frankedCenturia Capital GroupThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.