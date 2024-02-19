ASX down 0.18%: S&P 500 declines on PPI report

The S&P 500 index experienced a 0.5% decline on Friday following the release of a US producer price index report indicating a rise in prices, particularly attributed to increased service costs, retracting from its previous record high.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent higher at 7,672.10.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 17 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.21 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 1.32 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Boral, trading 3.33 per cent higher at $6.045. It is followed by shares in South32and Meridian EnergyThe worst-performing large cap is Cochlear, trading 2.55 per cent lower at $326.02. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steeland ASXGold is trading at US$2028.40 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 65.48 US cents.