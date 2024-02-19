Stocks of the Hour: Impact Minerals, Spacetalk, Hammer Metals

Impact Mineralshas announced that High Purity Alumina has been produced from their Lake Hope Project, in WA, via the proprietary and patented Playa One Sulphate Process. The Sulphate Process underpins the recent Scoping Study, which demonstrated an NPV8 of $1.3 billion for the project. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.Spacetalkannounced it has entered the mPERS and 24/7 safety monitoring market with the relaunch of its Spacetalk Life watch. Available immediately, customers can purchase a Spacetalk Life watch with Australia wide 24/7 Safety Link monitoring, automatic fall detection, SOS emergency function and GPS location awareness. Shares are trading 5.26 per cent higher at 2 cents.Hammer Metalshas announced that the high impact lithium and gold drilling program has commenced at the Yandal Project in WA. The drilling is designed to test down-dip and along strike of a prospective mapped zone of LCT Pegmatites. Shares are trading 8.7 per cent higher at 5 cents.