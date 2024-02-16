Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Olympio Metals, Hastings Technology Metals

To register for today's webinar click here
.
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass (ASX:BLG)
has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading advanced defence and dual-use photonics company, Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG). The two companies will collaborate on next-generation military and commercial applications, leveraging BluGlass’ high performance GaN distributed feedback (DFB) lasers in Applied Energetics’ advanced systems development. Shares are trading 1.56 per cent lower at 3.15 cents.
Olympio Metals (ASX:OLY)
has announced that diamond drilling is progressing ahead of schedule at the Cadillac Lithium Project, in Quebec. Core cutting and sampling is now underway with first assays expected by the end of March. Shares are trading 21.05 per cent higher at 9.2 cents.
Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS)
and Baotou Sky Rock Rare Earth New Material Co., Ltd have signed a binding term sheet providing an integrated tolling and offtake arrangement whereby rare earth concentrate from the Yangibana Project will be toll treated in China to produce separated rare earth oxides. Shares are trading 12.9 per cent higher at 70 cents.