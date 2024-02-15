Economic downturn grips major global players in Q4 2023

In the final quarter of 2023, Britain joined Japan and Germany in recession, marking a downturn for three of the world’s top eight economies. China, the second-largest economy globally, faced deflation and weak growth, exacerbated by a worsening property crisis as it emerged from its week-long Lunar New Year break.Data released in London revealed a 0.3% shrinkage in the UK economy from October to December, plunging it into recession in the latter half of 2023 following a 0.1% contraction between July and September. Japan's economy contracted by an annual 0.4%, while Germany saw a 0.3% contraction throughout 2023, according to preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office.The Office for National Statistics reported declines across all major sectors in the UK, with services down by 0.2%, production by 1%, and construction output by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Despite a meager 0.1% rise in December, the UK's GDP for 2023 is estimated to have increased by only 0.1%, compared to the 4.3% surge in 2022, marking its weakest growth since 2009.Japan's economy also faltered, with fourth-quarter GDP unexpectedly contracting by 0.1%, confounding market forecasts of a 0.3% increase. Notably, UK GDP per capita declined by 0.6% in Q4, while Japan's private consumption, comprising over half of its economy, fell by 0.2%.Despite the downturn, Japan's markets remained resilient, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 1.2% and closing above the 38,000 level for the first time since 1990. Analysts predict a short-lived recession, with Goldman Sachs anticipating 1% growth in Japan's economy for Q1 2024.In the UK, while some economists foresee a rebound as more data emerges, others believe the slowdown may persist. Consumer inflation steadied at 4% in January, double the Bank of England's target, though the labor market remained stable, with unemployment at 3.8% and wages rising at 6%.Meanwhile, the European Central Bank revised down its GDP estimate for 2024 to 0.8%, adding further strain to Germany and potentially Britain as inflation continues to ease.