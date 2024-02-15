South32 slashes dividend

In a move reflective of the challenges facing the global mining sector, South32, a prominent player in the industry, has announced a substantial reduction in its interim dividend. The company has cut its interim dividend by a staggering 92%, with shareholders now set to receive a mere 0.4 of a US cent per share. This decision comes in the wake of a significant downturn in earnings, which plummeted by 92% for the six-month period ending in December. The primary culprits behind this decline are weak coal prices, particularly in the metallurgical coal sector, and escalating operational costs, both of which have exerted considerable pressure on South32's financial performance.This reduction in dividend payout marks a stark contrast to the 4.9 US cents per share distributed to shareholders during the corresponding period a year ago. Despite grappling with these formidable headwinds, South32 remains undeterred in its commitment to strategic investments. Notably, the company is proceeding with the development of a major mine in the United States, representing a substantial capital outlay exceeding $2 billion (approximately over $A3.3 billion).The latest financial report from South32 reveals a stark reality: a staggering 93% plunge in underlying earnings for the first half of the fiscal year. This significant decline is attributed to lackluster performance in metallurgical coal production, compounded by a broader downturn in commodity prices. In concrete figures, the company reported a net profit of $US53 million for the six-month period, a sharp decline from the $US685 million recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year. Underlying earnings fared even worse, plummeting to $US40 million, down from $US560 million in the previous year.Graham Kerr, the CEO of South32, acknowledged the challenges facing the company while emphasizing a commitment to operational efficiency and cost optimization. In a statement released on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Kerr outlined the company's strategic priorities moving forward. He affirmed, "Looking forward, we remain focused on driving operating performance and cost efficiencies across our business." Kerr expressed confidence in the company's ability to capitalize on improving market conditions, buoyed by an anticipated 7% production increase in the second half of the fiscal year.The impact of declining output at South32's flagship Illawarra project, coupled with the adverse effects of weaker metallurgical coal prices, has been acutely felt in the company's financial performance. The planned longwall moves, integral to underground mining operations, further exacerbated these challenges. South32 incurred considerable expenses associated with executing two planned longwall moves during the first half of the fiscal year. Looking ahead, the company anticipates four longwall moves over the course of fiscal 2024, indicative of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and resource optimization.In a bold strategic move, South32 has greenlit the development of the Taylor zinc-lead deposit, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts. Situated within the Hermosa project in Arizona, United States, the Taylor mine represents South32's inaugural venture into the region. With first production slated for the second half of 2026-27, the project underscores the company's forward-looking approach to portfolio diversification and resource development.Commenting on the development, Graham Kerr remarked, "Final investment approval to develop Taylor is a major milestone aligned with our strategy to reshape our portfolio toward commodities that are critical for a low-carbon future." Kerr highlighted the project's potential for delivering attractive returns over an extended period, with the feasibility study affirming its prospects as a long-life, low-cost, low-carbon operation. Notable metrics include an anticipated operating life of approximately 28 years, an average EBITDA margin of approximately 50%, and an internal rate of return of approximately 12%.In summary, South32's recent financial performance underscores the formidable challenges confronting the global mining sector. Despite grappling with a significant earnings slump and a drastic reduction in interim dividend payout, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to operational excellence and strategic investments. The greenlighting of the Taylor mine project signifies a pivotal step towards portfolio diversification and sustainable resource development, positioning South32 for long-term growth and resilience in an evolving market landscape.