ASX up 0.8%: Australian employment sees modest increase in January

In January, Australian employment saw a modest increase of 500 jobs, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent from the previous 3.9 percent, contrary to the consensus expectation of 30,000 jobs created and a 4 percent unemployment rate. Despite inflation slowing, the labor market remains robust, posing challenges for the Reserve Bank to achieve its inflation target; upcoming releases of the Wage Price Index and CPI will provide further insight into inflation trends.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.80 per cent higher at 7,608.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 64 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 6.49 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.11 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Altium, trading 28.56 per cent higher at $65.90. It is followed by shares in Wesfarmersand XeroThe worst-performing large cap is Pro Medicus, trading 7.09 per cent lower at $100.43. It is followed by shares in IDP Educationand Whitehaven CoalGold is trading at US$2005.60 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 64.85 US cents.