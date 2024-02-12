ASX closes 0.4% lower: Health Care tumbles by more than 3%

On Monday, the ASX experienced a decline primarily driven by a few large-cap stocks, notably CSL and Woodside, amidst traders' contemplation of the market's future amid an impending week of crucial company earnings reports. Despite a positive performance on Wall Street the previous Friday, the S&P/ASX 200 closed lower by 0.4%, reaching 7611 points, while the All Ordinaries index dipped by 0.3%.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 8 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 2.25 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 20.25 points.The SPI futures are down 34 points.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 1.02 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 3.19 per cent.The best-performing large cap was JB Hi-Fi, closing 7.13 per cent higher at $60.58. It was followed by shares in Pro Medicusand Aurizon HoldingsThe worst-performing large cap was CSL, closing 4.84 per cent lower at $290.24. It was followed by shares in IGOand Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CorporationJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.09 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.83 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 1.25 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,037.10 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$129.00 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.39 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $0.33 lower at US$76.51 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 65.20 US cents.