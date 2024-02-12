ASX down 0.3%: CSL shares fall

Despite a record rally in US markets on Friday, the sharemarket experienced a decline, with the S&P/ASX 200 slipping by 0.27 per cent at 7,623.90 at 11:30am. This decline is primarily attributed to healthcare giant CSL, dropping 5.2 per cent due to abandoning plans for a drug seeking regulatory approval following weak trial results. However, consumer discretionary stocks, notably JB Hi-Fi, have shown resilience, with JB Hi-Fi's shares rising by 1.6 per cent due to better-than-expected sales and revenue in FY24's first half, highlighting a positive trend in the retail sector. Despite the divergence from the S&P 500's upward trajectory, driven by technology stocks' performance, Wall Street remains buoyant, leveraging a robust late-cycle jobs market and optimism in Silicon Valley for AI-driven growth and expanded profit margins.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 34 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.25 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 3.05 per cent.The best-performing large cap is JB Hi-Fi, trading 5.89 per cent higher at $59.88. It is followed by shares in Harvey Norman Holdingsand AltiumThe worst-performing large cap is CSL, trading 4.58 per cent lower at $291.04. It is followed by shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporationand IGOGold is trading at US$2039.40 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 65.29 US cents