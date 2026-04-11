Fed Scrutinises Banks Amid Private Credit Woes

The United States Federal Reserve has reportedly requested detailed information from major US banks regarding their exposure to the private credit market. This inquiry follows a recent surge in redemption requests from private credit funds and an observable rise in troubled loans within the burgeoning industry. The central bank’s objective is to thoroughly assess the level of stress in the private credit sector and determine its potential to impact the broader financial system, according to a report by Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report, and the Fed declined to provide a comment.

Private credit firms have experienced considerable strain amidst the market’s recent downturn. Concerns over valuations and lending standards, amplified by several high-profile bankruptcies, have prompted some investors to withdraw from these investments. In response to mounting redemption requests over recent months, certain major US banks have tightened their lending standards, while private funds have implemented caps on withdrawals to manage liquidity. This dynamic highlights growing caution within a sector traditionally known for its less regulated nature.

The Fed’s focus aligns with broader regulatory attention on the private credit space. Days prior to this report, the US Treasury Department announced it would convene with domestic and international insurance regulators this month to discuss these markets. Concerns are mounting over how the approximately $2 trillion non-bank lending sector could influence the wider credit landscape. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated last month that while the US central bank is monitoring developments, he does not currently foresee issues within the private credit sector infecting the financial system as a whole. St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem also echoed this sentiment, remarking last month that financial conditions remain “broadly accommodative” and any stress in private credit markets appears largely confined to that specific sector.