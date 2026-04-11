Kraken Secures Fed Account Amidst Risk Concerns

Crypto exchange Kraken has made history by becoming the first digital asset firm to secure a Federal Reserve master account, a move met with both industry celebration and significant apprehension from traditional banks and policymakers. Founded in 2011, Wyoming-based Kraken is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, serving both retail and institutional clients. The company facilitates the buying, selling, and trading of various cryptocurrencies. The Kansas City Fed granted Kraken a “limited-purpose” account for an initial one-year term, with specific restrictions aimed at mitigating risks within the US financial system.

Fed master accounts are akin to bank accounts for financial institutions, enabling direct fund transfers via the central bank’s payment rails. Kraken’s new access allows its Wyoming banking arm to utilise Fedwire for wholesale clients and hold limited overnight balances, circumventing traditional bank intermediaries for faster and cheaper transactions. However, the account comes with notable limitations: Kraken cannot earn interest on reserves, access emergency Fed lending, or use other central bank payment systems like FedNow and ACH. Jonathan Jachym, Kraken’s global head of policy, described the account as “a great testament to regulatory rigor and cooperation,” promoting both safety and innovation.

Despite these safeguards, the decision has ignited concerns among banks and top Democrat Maxine Waters of the House Financial Services Committee, who has requested further transparency regarding the approval process. Critics warn that granting crypto firms direct access to Fedwire, which underpins the global dollar clearing system, could introduce money-laundering and operational risks, potentially siphoning liquidity from the banking sector. Regulatory experts like Richard Levin, chair of the fintech practice at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, suggested that less rigorous oversight of uninsured depository institutions like Kraken could pose systemic risks. The crypto industry also faces heightened exposure to money-laundering risks, an issue previously flagged by Fed Governor Michael Barr.

Kraken maintains its reserves are fully backed and that it adheres to bank-grade AML and know-your-customer requirements, with no history of hacks. Yet, the broader implication of allowing more crypto and fintech firms, such as Ripple, Anchorage Digital, and Wise, to bypass bank intermediaries and park funds directly at the Fed remains a contentious point. Michelle Bowman, the Fed’s regulatory chief, acknowledged that Kraken’s account marks “uncharted territory” and “a bit of an experiment,” highlighting the ongoing balancing act between fostering innovation and safeguarding financial stability.