HawkEye 360 Files IPO Amid Profit Turnaround

Space analytics company HawkEye 360 has officially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, with its latest financial disclosures revealing a substantial 74% surge in revenue for 2025 alongside a significant swing to profitability. The Herndon, Virginia-based firm reported a net income of $2.7 million on revenue of $117.7 million last year. This marks a stark improvement from 2024, which saw the company record a $29 million loss on revenue of $67.6 million.

HawkEye 360, founded in 2015, is a signals intelligence data provider primarily serving defense, intelligence, and national security agencies. The company utilises a constellation of over 30 satellites to detect, locate, and analyse radio frequency emissions across the globe. The filing arrives as investor appetite for space technology companies continues to gain momentum. This trend is amplified by the recent confidential U.S. listing filing by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, which could be valued at an extraordinary $1.75 trillion, potentially drawing considerable demand to the sector.

While HawkEye 360 did not disclose the prospective size of its offering, it stated intentions to allocate the proceeds towards working capital, debt repayment, and other general corporate purposes. IPOX Research Associate Lukas Muehlbauer noted that recent sector listings have performed well, with SpaceX acting as a key catalyst. He also suggested that a deal of such magnitude could potentially divert attention from smaller issuers. Muehlbauer added that HawkEye’s decision to go public was partly driven by the necessity to repay debt related to its December acquisition of Innovative Signal Analysis, which enhanced its signal processing and classified intelligence capabilities. HawkEye plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HAWK,” with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and Jefferies among the underwriters.