Lloyds Accepts FCA Car Finance Redress Scheme

Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed it will not launch a legal challenge against the UK financial regulator’s £9.1 billion ($12.25 billion) compensation scheme for consumers allegedly mis-sold car finance. This decision clears a significant hurdle for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) initiative, which aims to provide redress to motorists impacted by inadequate disclosure of commissions. Lloyds Banking Group is a prominent retail and commercial financial services institution in the UK, offering a wide array of banking and insurance products and services.

The development follows the FCA’s directive last month, instructing the country’s motor finance industry to compensate motorists. This mandate addresses issues where lenders and car dealerships inadequately disclosed commissions and contractual ties over a 17-year period, concluding in 2024. A Lloyds spokesperson confirmed the bank’s position in an emailed statement, saying, “We have carefully considered the FCA motor finance redress scheme. While we remain disappointed in and disagree with its conclusions, we believe that moving forward with the scheme is now the right step for our customers and shareholders.”

This move comes as other banks and vehicle manufacturers with finance divisions, many of whom have collectively provisioned billions of pounds for potential compensation, review their own financial reserves and consider the possibility of legal challenges. The Financial Times had previously reported that Lloyds itself had contemplated mounting a legal challenge, citing beliefs that the regulator did not adhere to court judgments. The final estimated bill for the scheme, initially projected at £11 billion by the FCA, was subsequently reduced to £9.1 billion after adjustments were made to administrative costs, eligibility criteria, and motorist participation forecasts.