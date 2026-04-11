S&P Dow Jones Indices, a prominent provider of market benchmarks and data, has launched a new credit-default swap index. The CDX Financials index is explicitly linked to the private credit market, offering investors a novel tool to hedge or speculate against a sector currently experiencing considerable turbulence. This development provides market participants with a new mechanism for navigating the evolving landscape of private credit.

The CDX Financials index comprises 25 North American financial entities, including banks, insurers, real estate investment trusts, and business development companies (BDCs). Credit default swaps are financial derivatives designed to offer protection against the risk of a bond issuer failing to repay its creditors. Nicholas Godec, head of fixed income tradables & commodities at S&P Dow Jones Indices, noted this marks the first instance of credit default swaps being directly linked to BDCs, extending coverage to the private credit market.

The index’s introduction arrives as private credit funds face their most serious stress test since the sector’s rapid expansion post-2008. Investor redemptions from non-traded private credit funds have accelerated due to fears that artificial intelligence advancements could disrupt software businesses heavily financed by these funds. Major players like Apollo Debt Solutions, Ares Capital, and the Blackstone Private Credit Fund, the largest non-traded BDC, will collectively make up 12% of the equally weighted index.

Several prominent banks, including Bank of America, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs, are reportedly set to commence selling these derivatives next week. This follows earlier reports of Goldman Sachs pitching hedge funds a financial product allowing them to take short or long positions on corporate loans, underscoring growing market interest in such hedging instruments.