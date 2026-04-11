ECB Endorses Unified EU Capital Market Supervision

The European Central Bank (ECB) has officially endorsed the European Commission’s proposal to deepen the integration of capital markets across the European Union through joint supervision. This significant move aims for financial market players to be overseen at an EU level rather than nationally, a strategy designed to bolster the bloc’s overall competitiveness. However, the central bank cautioned that this ambitious undertaking would require adequate staffing and financial resources to be effective.

The push for stronger, unified supervision, spearheaded by nations such as France and Germany, is part of a broader effort to counter weak economic growth and intense competition from global economic powerhouses like the United States and China. The ECB’s backing of the plan is expected to signal confidence to financial markets and to the governments of smaller EU countries, including Ireland and Luxembourg, which have historically shown some hesitation regarding the initiative. The Commission proposes shifting oversight from national authorities to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in Paris.

In its formal opinion, the ECB expressed full support for enhanced EU-level oversight of systemically important, cross-border financial market entities. This scope includes major trading venues, central counterparties, central securities depositories, and crypto-asset service providers. The central bank also suggested it should be granted a non-voting seat on ESMA’s board, asserting that its expertise should be considered for supervisory decisions, technical standards, guidelines, and recommendations. Furthermore, the ECB stressed that ESMA must be adequately resourced and staffed to manage these expanded responsibilities and advised a sequenced transition to minimise market disruption.

The Commission’s proposal will now proceed to a negotiation phase between EU governments and the European Parliament. This legislative process is anticipated to extend for several months before the framework is formalised into law.