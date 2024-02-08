ASX up 0.4%: Utilities rises by over 2%

The S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.4% by almost midday, with gains from Cochlear and AGL being counteracted by a decline in REA Group. Cochlear saw a notable 6% increase to $308.52 following an upward revision of its profit guidance for the financial year 2024, attributed to its successful direct-to-consumer strategy, while AGL's strong performance led the utilities sector to be the top performer, up 2.2%, despite a decline in communication services, down 0.3% due to a significant fall in REA Group shares.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 14 points.The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 2.32 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.8 per cent.The best-performing large cap is AGL Energy, trading 12.22 per cent higher at $8.96. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand Meridian EnergyThe worst-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 3.63 per cent lower at $177.44. It is followed by shares in ResMedand EBOS GroupGold is trading at US$2052.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.4 per cent higher at US$126.00 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.80 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.21 US cents.