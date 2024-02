Stocks of the Hour: Sunshine Metals, Noble Helium, Grand Gulf Energy

To register for Friday's webinar click here Sunshine Metalshas increased the Resource at its 100% owned Liontown deposit, part of the Ravenswood Consolidated Project by 21%. The Resource contains a 10% increase in contained gold and 60% increase in contained copper, further supporting Sunshine’s recent Au-Cu focus. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.Noble Helium Limitedhas confirmed the Mbelele prospect at its North Rukwa Project in Tanzania has returned very high helium concentrations of 2.46% following lab testing. Funding is now in place to complete all the required appraisal work. Shares are trading 19.05 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.Grand Gulf Energyannounced that Walsh Engineering and Production has finalised the operational design to facilitate the drilling of a sidetrack at the Jesse-1A well. The relatively inexpensive sidetrack drilling operation is scheduled for early 2024 and will be completed for production in a success case. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.