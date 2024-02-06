ASX down 0.9%: Wall Street losses and rising bond yields

Market Reports

by Peter Milios February 06, 2024 11:28 AM

Australian shares declined as a response to Wall Street losses and rising bond yields following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statements that a rate cut is not imminent and expectations for multiple cuts through 2024 were too high. The probability of a rate cut in March dropped to below 15%, but traders still anticipate a possible cut in May, with a 54.5% probability, while the US 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.16%.

The S&P/ASX 200 is 0.86 per cent lower at 7,560.10.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 69 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 0.16 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.15 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), trading 4.38 per cent higher at $5.24. It is followed by shares in GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap is Cochlear (ASX:COH), trading 5.73 per cent lower at $290.77. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and South32 (ASX:S32).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2041.70 an ounce.

Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$127.20 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.5 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.83 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?