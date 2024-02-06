ASX down 0.9%: Wall Street losses and rising bond yields

Australian shares declined as a response to Wall Street losses and rising bond yields following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statements that a rate cut is not imminent and expectations for multiple cuts through 2024 were too high. The probability of a rate cut in March dropped to below 15%, but traders still anticipate a possible cut in May, with a 54.5% probability, while the US 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.16%.The S&P/ASX 200 is 0.86 per cent lower at 7,560.10.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 69 points.The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up 0.16 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.15 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 4.38 per cent higher at $5.24. It is followed by shares in GQG Partnersand Lynas Rare EarthsThe worst-performing large cap is Cochlear, trading 5.73 per cent lower at $290.77. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland South32Gold is trading at US$2041.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.6 per cent lower at US$127.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.5 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 64.83 US cents.