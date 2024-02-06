Stocks of the Hour: Janison Education Group, Titan Minerals, Recce Pharmaceuticals

Janison Education Groupsigns an agreement with the NSW Department of Education to deliver computer-based selective education placement tests. The agreement is expected to generate up to $45M in revenue, provided all work stages are approved. Shares are trading 54.9 per cent higher at 39.5 cents.Titan Mineralsannounced that the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project in southern Ecuador has successfully intersected high grade epithermal gold and silver. The geological team is making progress with their mapping and surface geochemical exploration efforts. They have recently gained access to more land in the southern region of Papayal and have also entered a previously unexplored and highly promising area.Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.Recce Pharmaceuticalshas established a strategic partnership in South-East Asia to accelerate their clinical program. The MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) is with leading Indonesian biomedical company PT Etana Biotechnologies, and will facilitate late-stage clinical trials in Indonesia, supporting the Indonesian Government’s access to novel infectious disease medicines. Shares are trading 4.35 per cent higher at 48 cents.