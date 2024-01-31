Stocks of the Hour: Sunstone Metals, Select Harvests, True North Copper

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps January 31, 2024 11:35 AM


To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) has announced further outstanding gold-silver assays which continue to strengthen its view that Limon is a large discovery with multiple high-grade epithermal centres. The latest results from surface trenching confirm the shallow, high-grade nature of mineralisation at Limon, which sits within the Bramaderos project in southern Ecuador. Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 0.95 cents.

Select Harvests (ASX:SHV) is approaching the final stages of the 2024 crop's growth cycle, with harvest set to begin next week, a full two weeks earlier than the usual schedule. They are currently in the process of finalising pre-harvest preparations across all their sites. The weather forecast for the upcoming harvest period is favourable, and it is anticipated that the crop will surpass 30,000MT in yield while maintaining a quality profile in line with long-term averages. Shares are trading 17.61 per cent higher at $3.74.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) has announced it has executed binding agreements and obtained Nebari Investment Committee clearance for a four year, USD28 million (A$42 million1 AUD equivalent) loan facility with Nebari Natural Resources Fund. In response, Managing Director, Marty Costello said, “Nebari Natural Resources Fund are a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally. We are thrilled to announce we have secured this financing with Nebari and its marks a significant milestone for our company.” Shares are trading 12.36 per cent higher at 10 cents.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?