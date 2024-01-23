Stocks of the Hour: Cobre, Hot Chili, Aspen Group

Cobrehas been selected to participate in the 2024 BHP Xplor cohort. This means that BHPwill provide Cobre with US$500,000 in non-dilutive funding to support and accelerate its exploration plans during the Xplor Program period. The Xplor Program provides participants not only with funding, but also with full access to BHP’s deep expertise and global partnerships. Shares are trading 104.88 per cent higher at 8.4 cents.Hot Chilihas commenced the next phase of resource expansion drilling programme at Costa Fuego. The drilling aims to test multiple resource growth opportunities, which may allow Hot Chili to consider an up-lift in the Pre-feasibility study scale for Costa Fuego. Shares are trading 0.51 per cent lower at 98.5 cents.Aspen Groupannounced its intention to make an off-market takeover offer for all the ordinary shares in Eureka Group Holdings. The shareholders of Eureka who accept the Offer will receive, subject to the fulfilment or waiver of the conditions to the Offer (Conditions), 0.26 fully paid ordinary stapled securities in Aspen Group for every 1 EGH Share. Shares are trading flat at $1.65.